The Philadelphia Flower Show will return to FDR Park for a second year running.

The vibrant celebration of flowers will be in full bloom once again in South Philly, welcoming visitors to enjoy live music, food and of course some plant life.

Here’s what to know about the event:

When does the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show take place?

The Philadelphia Flower Show takes place at FDR Park in South Philadelphia from June 11 through June 19.

What can visitors expect to see?

This year’s theme for the show is "In Full Bloom," which promotes good health, positive well-being and a passion for life, meaning visitors will see plenty of colorful displays. Live music, tours and exhibits will also be available throughout the show.

In response to criticisms about last year’s show, the organizers have also made a number of improvements this year, including misters to keep you cool, re-entry if there’s inclement weather and better accessibility to the grounds.

What if I get hungry and thirsty?

A wide variety of food and beverages will be available for anyone looking to eat – even if you have dietary restrictions.

Options for food include dishes from across the globe, as well as gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, and allergy-sensitive options.

Grab Brazilian street food from The Empanada House, or ice cream from Dre's Ice Cream and Asian food from Sang Kee Noodle House all in one place

How much are tickets?

Adults (age 30+): $50 (Any Day), $45 (Date-Specific)

Young Friends (age 18-29): $35 (Any Day), $30 (Date-Specific)

Children (age 5-17): $25 (Any Day), $20 (Date-Specific)

Group (25 people or more): $36 per person

4 Years Old or Younger: FREE

Tickets are available online or at the following in-person sites:

AAA Mid-Atlantic branches and online – receive up to a 15% discount on adult dated tickets

AAA South Jersey branches - discounted Good Any Day tickets ($45 for members)

Select ACME Markets in the tri-state region

SEPTA ticket sales offices - discounted tickets: Adult ($4 savings) and children up to 12 ($5 savings)

Independence Visitor Center in Philadelphia, 599 Market St.

Where do I park?

Parking for the Philadelphia Flower Show is available at various lots surrounding the park.

Can I take public transportation?

Yes. SEPTA released a detailed plan if you're looking to take public transportation to and from the event.

Still have questions?

Visit the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show site for more information and additional ticket packages.