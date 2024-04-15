Philly DA's Office launches unit targeting ‘prolific' gun offenders

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has launched a new unit intended to target those who illegally and repeatedly possess firearms.

On Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the new unit -- which his office is calling the Prolific Gun Offenders Unit -- that will prosecute gun offenses, like unlawful possession of a firearm, ghost guns -- which are firearms that are unregistered and can be made of polymer plastics -- straw purchasers and other offences.

In a statement on the new unit, Krasner's office said that it would be tasked with working closely with other law enforcement entities to "ascertain whether those arrested are actively involved with street groups who commit violence in Philadelphia."

The new office will be lead by Assistant District Attorney Jeffery Palmer, said Krasner.

"We believe the Prolific Gun Offenders Unit will have a significant impact on violent crime and gun possession in Philadelphia," Palmer said, in a statement. "Through my work as Assistant Supervisor of the Gun Violence Task Force and Homicide and Non-Fatal Shootings Unit, I'm very familiar with the danger that illegal firearms pose to everyone in our city. The Prolific Gun Offender Unit will focus on the small percentage of people who pose a large risk to the safety and well-being of the wonderful people of Philadelphia."

Krasner's office also noted that the Assistant District Attorneys assigned to the Prolific Gun Offenders Unit will also handle bail revocation hearings and will work closely with the DA's charging unit to "appeal low cash bail rulings by Philadelphia Bail Commissioners for those who pose a danger to the community."

"I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to our partners in Philadelphia City Council for securing the funding to make this new initiative a reality," Krasner said in a statement on the new unit. "I'm confident that under the leadership of Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Palmer, the Prolific Gun Offender Unit will vigorously and appropriately prosecute and convict the relatively small number of people who pose a significant threat to public safety in our city."