Philly Celebrates Black Writing

In Philadelphia, the Art Sanctuary's 27th Annual Celebration of Black Writing showcases talent from all over the world. Till June 4th, you can enjoy a variety of writers, musicians, poets, filmmakers and artists.

The different artists will be discussing and illustrating their work and there will be panels and workshops that held all over the city on different days.

You can catch a movie screening or take part in open mic sessions with musicians, poets and much more.

For more information and the full line up visit Art Sanctuary.