Philly Celebrates Black Writing

black-writing

In Philadelphia, the Art Sanctuary's 27th Annual Celebration of Black Writing showcases talent from all over the world. Till June 4th, you can enjoy a variety of writers, musicians, poets, filmmakers and artists.

The different artists will be discussing and illustrating their work and there will be panels and workshops that held all over the city on different days.

You can catch a movie screening or take part in open mic sessions with musicians, poets and much more.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Mummers parade 3 hours ago

More Than $40k Raised in Memory of Mummers Killed in Crash

Philadelphia police 16 hours ago

Portland Police Chief Named New Philadelphia Police Commissioner After 4-Month Search

For more information and the full line up visit Art Sanctuary.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us