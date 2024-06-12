Philly awards $3.1 million in overdose prevention funds to 43 nonprofit groups

More than 40 nonprofit groups throughout the city will receive funding through a $3.1 million grant that was made possible through recent national opioid settlements.

On Wednesday, city officials announced that 43 nonprofit groups throughout the city would receive a share of a $3.1 million in grants through the Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning at Mercy Neighborhood Ministries in North Philly.

“The funds from the national opioid settlement cases coming to Philadelphia must be put to work in the most strategic way since every single penny should be used to address the effects of thousands of lives that have been lost or damaged because innocent people became addicted to opioids handed out in such a reckless way,” said Adam Geer, Chief Public Safety Director in a statement. “The grants distributed today through the second round of the Overdose Prevention Fund and Community Healing Fund do exactly that at a very grassroots level and we’re excited to learn how their work is impacting our communities.”

The Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund was launched in December 2022 and the first round of grants, to the tune of $1.9 million, was awarded in June 2023.

Wednesday's announcement is the second round of grants.

City officials said in a statement that grants were divided up into 14 organizational support grants of $20,000 a piece and 29 program grants of $100,000 each and that groups that serve Kensington, North Philadelphia and the entire city were recipients of funding.

Below is a full list of the group awarded on Wednesday.

Organizational support grants recipients, city officials said, include support organizations that are "working to advance overdose prevention, community and family healing, and substance use prevention. Funding can be used to support a wide range of operating and program costs."

Kensington:

• Angels in Motion

• Klean Kensington

• Operation Save Our City

• St. Mark’s Church, Frankford

• Socks for the Streets



North Philadelphia:

• Northwest Community Court Program

• Team, Inc.

• UR the Key



Citywide:

• The Everywhere Project

• Mad Beatz Philly

• Show Me the Way Foundation

• Connectedly

• Philadelphia Community Land Trust

• Women in Dialogue

Program grant recipients, listed here, city officials said provide programs and projects that directly advance overdose prevention, community and family healing, and substance use prevention. Funding can be used to support staff time and specific program-related costs.

Kensington:

• Safe-Hub Philadelphia for Safe-Hub Collective Impact Expansion & Evaluation

• Faith, Health and Healing for By Faith, Health and Healing Community Programs

• Courage Medicine Health Center Inc. for Courage 2 Heal

• Fab Youth Philly for Play Captains Initiative

• Hope, Inc for HOPE

• Mother Mercy House for Mother of Mercy Kensington Resilience Program

• Philly Bridge & Jawn for Philly Bridge & Jawn

• The Lighthouse for Recreation Over Violence and Substance Abuse Program



North Philadelphia:

• Black Muslim Men United: Black Muslim Men United for A Better Philadelphia

• Homeless Advocacy Project: HAP Legal Clinic at the Mike Hinson Resource Center

• Mercy Neighborhood Ministries: A Path to Prosperity.

• The National African American Male Wellness Agency: It’s Our Problem, Too.

• North Philly Project: North Philly Project's Social Justice Initiative.

• NewView Institute: Healing Hearts: PSA - Preventing Substance Abuse

• Hunting Park Green: Hunting Park Powerful.

• Musicopia: Futures and Healing through Music and Dance.

• Ordinarie Heroes: Prevention and Healing through Mentorship, Photography, and Gardening.

• RAH Civic Association: Life Saving Information Everyone Needs to Know.

• The Reawakening Agency: Re-Entry Initiation Phases 1-3.

• The Educational Advocates Reaching Today's Hardworking Students, Inc. (EARTHS): PARENT POWER (What Will You Do With Yours?)

• Young Lady Butterflies (fiscally sponsored by Care Nest Homes): Overdose Prevention and Community Healing



Citywide:

• Broad Street Love for Behavioral Health Initiative 2024.

• CADEKids for CADEkids Out of School Prevention.

• Face to Face for Hospitality. Mutuality. Transformation.

• Interim House for IHI's Citywide Initiative for Overdose Prevention and Community Healing.

• Philly House for HOPE LIVES HERE!

• South Philly Punks with Lunch for Harm Reduction Outreach.

• Unity Recovery for Bringing Peer Re-entry Support and Overdose Prevention Services to Scale in Philadelphia.

• Uplift Center for Grieving Children for Grief groups and community outreach and partnership development.