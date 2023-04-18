Philadelphia's Central High Robotics Team Headed to World Championship

The RoboLancers robotics team at Central High School, in the city's Logan neighborhood, is headed to the FIRST Championship, to be held this week in Houston, Texas.

In a statement on the achievement, the team said this is its fifth trip to the world championship competition -- but only the team's first time back since 2018.

“The RoboLancers have been working for years to grow STEM opportunities for Philadelphia students, and we are so excited to share our story, our machine and our students with the world next week in Houston,” said Central teacher and coach Michael Johnson, in a statement.

The team has been able to compete in this week's upcoming FIRST Championship after winning the FIRST Impoact Award, which team officials said was given to note the team’s "outstanding and sustained efforts to grow access and equity in STEM programs for Philadelphia public school students."

According to a statement on the team's achievement, the RoboLancers is made up of 168 students.

This year, the team will be competing with their robot, Lucy, that has been designed to be able to collect cones and cubes in order to compete in the championship's "Charged Up" game.

The FIRST Championship robotics competition will be held from April 19 to 22.