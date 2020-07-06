Philadelphia's 39th Annual Hispanic Fiesta Goes Virtual

For the first time in nearly four decades, Concilio will host its annual Hispanic Fiesta virtually for 2020. Philadelphia's premier Latino festival, the virtual festival will take place on Saturday, July 11, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Concilio's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube platforms.

Headlining the concert will be "Diva of Salsa" Brenda K. Starr, the popular 1980s freestyle and house music singer whose hits included the Grammy-nominated #1 pop ballad “I Still Believe” and the club/dance smash “What You See is What You Get.”

Musical entertainment line-up will also feature up-and-coming artist Mateo Sabastian, Los Bomberos de La Calle, and Siempre Salsa All Stars. Other activities will include dance performances, a best Latino dish segment, and recognition of the impact that racial injustice and COVID-19 has done to our community and much more.

We’re excited to present our performing lineup for the Hispanic Fiesta, Virtual Edition. Get your favorite snacks and a good spot in front of the TV or from any mobile device! Join us July 11th at 7pm!#VHF2020#Concilio#ConcilioFiesta#HispanicFiesta#VirtualEdition pic.twitter.com/fUWn4Wtlxc — Concilio-Council of Spanish Speaking Organizations (@ConcilioPhilly) June 25, 2020

Founded in 1962, the Council of Spanish Speaking Organizations of Philadelphia, Inc. (Concilio) is the oldest Latino organization in Philadelphia. and has a well-established reputation as a leader for the Latino community family services. Concilio provides critical human service programming to more than 9,000 individuals annually in Philadelphia, through programs such as foster care, adoption services, housing, youth development and after-school programming, and children’s immunization outreach for the City of Philadelphia. Concilio is also an art and cultural convener for the community’s most significant and historic events.