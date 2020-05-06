Philadelphia Youth Jobs Program Is Going Virtual This Summer

Philadelphia is forging ahead with its youth summer employment program and moving jobs online, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

WorkReady provides jobs to about 7,000 Philadelphians aged 12 to 24. This year’s program will focus on career exposure, financial literacy, digital literacy and brand identity. Unemployment has skyrocketed in recent months as business restrictions and social distancing guidelines keep businesses closed.

Participating youth will be able to take part in three digital courses, where they will have the opportunity to earn a maximum of $595. Employers can customize a youth employment program in partnership with the Philadelphia Youth Network, which runs the program, to help craft projects for the young people they hire for the summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately affecting minority communities, and the youth program primarily supports young people of color in Philadelphia, said Chekemma Fulmore-Townsend, CEO of the Philadelphia Youth Network.

