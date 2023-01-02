Man Shot Dead, Woman in Her 80s Hurt as 2023 Starts With 11 Shootings in Philly

Deadly gun violence in Philadelphia continued right from 2022 into 2023 as at least 13 people were shot and one killed in at least 11 shootings over the first 24 hours of the new year. A woman in her 80s and a 15-year-old were among those injured.

Léelo en español aquí.

Deadly Double Shooting in Strawberry Mansion

The first shooting death of the year appeared to happen around 2:10 p.m. Sunday along Clifford Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, according to information release by Philadelphia police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Two men in their 30s were shot on the street, police said. Officers rushed them to the hospital. One man -- who was shot in the chest -- died a short time later, while the other was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his leg.

No arrest was immediately made in the deadly double shooting.

Woman In Her 80s Shot Just Minutes After Midnight

Many of the shootings happened before the sun even rose on the first day of 2023 and the first shooting victim of the year was a woman in her 80s.

An 87-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder around 12:15 a.m. along Salmon Street, near East Ontario Street, in the Port Richmond section, police said. She was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Police said the investigation continued as they searched for the shooter.

Shooting During Alleged Domestic Assault

Police went to the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street in the Frankford neighborhood around 1 a.m. to find a 30-year-old man shot in the midsection. Police took the man to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said the man who was shot was assaulting a 30-year-old woman during a fight. She then retrieved a gun that she is licensed to carry and shot the man.

Police recovered the gun and took the woman into custody, but didn't say if any charges would be filed.

Two Teens Shot

The youngest shooting victim on the first day on 2023 was a 15-year-old boy shot alongside an 18-year-old during a shooting on the 1900 block of North 3rd Street in North Philadelphia around 2:35 a.m., according to police.

The 15-year-old was shot in each arm, while the 18-year-old was hit in his leg, police said. Both were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. Police didn't recover any guns and didn't immediately make any arrests.

Several More Shootings Before 1st Sunrise of 2023

Around 1:45 a.m., police were called to a hospital where a 19-year-old man had shown up with a gunshot wound to his neck, investigators said. Doctors listed the man in stable condition.

The man was shot near 56th and Walnut streets in West Philadelphia, police said. The search for his shooter and a motive continued Monday.

Around 2 a.m., a man in his 20s was shot in the neck along the 3300 block of Ridge Avenue in Strawberry Mansion, police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Police were looking for the shooter.

Just after 3:50 a.m., officers arrived on the 2800 block of North Lawrence Street to find a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Police didn't recover any guns and didn't immediately make any arrests.

Around 4:30 a.m., a man in his 30s arrived at the hospital with two graze wounds to his head, police said. The man was shot inside a property along the 2500 block of Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia, investigators said while noting they had found no weapon and had made no arrest.

Around 5:10 a.m., officers responded to a hospital after a man in his 30s showed up with a gunshot wound to his thigh, police said. The man was treated in stable condition.

Investigators found the man was shot along the 4100 block of North Broad Street. No arrests were immediately made and police found no gun.

Gun Violence Continues Into Afternoon, Evening

Shortly before 2 p.m., a man in his 50s was shot in the leg along Master Street, near 59th Street, police said. He was hospitalized in stable condition. No arrest was made and no weapon was recovered.

Finally, a 17-year-old boy was grazed in the leg during a shooting along the 1900 block of West Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia around 7:20 p.m., police said. He was hospitalized in stable condition. Investigators didn't immediately make an arrest.

These shootings came on the heels of the second-deadliest year on record in Philadelphia as 514 homicides were reported in Philadelphia in 2022, according to police data.

There were at least 2,273 shootings in Philadelphia in 2022, according to data from the City Controller's Office. Children made up just under 10% of the total shooting victims.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.