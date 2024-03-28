A man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a Philadelphia recreation center in 2023, according to police.

21-year-old Djean Williams was taken into custody on Thursday following a joint investigation with Philadelphia Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, police said.

Police say that the quick response by law enforcement at the time of the shooting led to the collection of crucial evidence.

Officials say they were able to use surveillance videos from various locations near the scene.

The shooting occurred outside the Marie Dendy Recreational Center on 10th and Jefferson streets on April 19 at around 4:15 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy was outside the rec center when the shots were fired. He was shot once in the back.