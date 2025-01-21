Legendary Philadelphia radio host Bob Perkins passes away at 91

Philadelphia radio has lost a legendary voice.

WRTI announced over the weekend that Bob Perkins, a revered figure in the jazz community and a distinguished radio broadcaster, had died at the age of 91.

For 25 years, Perkins, known on air as ""BP with the GM," hosted the evening jazz show on WRTI. His career in radio spanneded five decades, including time at WDAS.

He also breifly hosted a WRTI podcast after he retired from daily and weekly radio duties.

Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Perkins brought deep music knowlege and person experience to his shows.