Mary Mason, trailblazing Philadelphia radio host, dies at 94

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia radio legend Mary Mason recently passed away at the age of 94.

Mason rose in popularity and influence in a career spanning decades, which included an interview with President Bill Clinton during a visit to Philadelphia in the 1990s.

She started her career in 1958 as a gospel music host and landed her first talk show in the 70's, becoming the first African American woman to do so in Philadelphia.

Mason then battled Alzheimer's disease later in life. Her voice will be remembered by many as a source of wisdom and entertainment.

Family and friends gathered Friday for a funeral in Wynnefield Heights to honor Mason.

