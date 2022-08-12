Summer isn't even over but a sure sign of summer is coming to an end.
Philadelphia Parks and Recreation announced in a news release that they would begin closing pools this week. The free public pools began closing on Thursday, Aug. 11, and will continue to be drained on a rolling basis through Sept. 7.
Public pools had a hard time opening in 2022 due to a lifeguard shortage, some didn't open until the second week of July, while others never opened at all.
Still looking to cool off? The city's free splash pads and spraygrounds remain open through Labor Day.
Here is the list of when pools will be closing over the next several weeks:
Thursday, Aug. 11
- Stinger Square (1400 S. 32nd St., 19146)
Friday, Aug. 12
- American Legion Playground (6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135)
- Awbury Playground (6101 Ardleigh St., 19138)
- Sacks Playground (400 Washington Ave., 19147)
Saturday, Aug. 13
- C.B. Moore Recreation Center (2551 N. 22nd St., 19132)
- Cherashore Playground (851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19120)
- Fox Chase Recreation Center (7901 Ridgeway St., 19111)
Sunday, Aug. 14
- Cione Playground (2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125)
- Hillside Recreation Center (201 Fountain St., 19127)
- Jardel Recreation Center (1400 Cottman Ave., 19111)
Monday, Aug. 15
- Athletic Recreation Center (1401 N. 26th St., 19121)
- Feltonville Recreation Center (4726-4700 Ella St, 19120)
- Jacobs Playground (4500 Linden Ave., 19114)
Tuesday, Aug. 16
- Barry Playground (1800 Johnston St., 19145)
- Lawncrest Recreation Center (6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111)
- Mill Creek Playground (743 N. 48th St., 19139)
Wednesday, Aug. 17
- Murphy Recreation Center (300 W. Shunk St., 19148)
- Piccoli Playground (1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124)
Thursday, Aug. 18
- Houseman Recreation Center (5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124)
- Scanlon Playground (1099 E. Tioga St., 19134)
Friday, Aug. 19
- Bridesburg Recreation Center (4625 Richmond St., 19137)
- Cobbs Creek Recreation Center (280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139)
- Lackman Playground (1101 Bartlett St., 19115)
Saturday, Aug. 20
- Christy Recreation Center (728 S. 55th St., 19143)
- Kendrick Recreation Center (5822 Ridge Ave., 19128)
- Vogt Recreation Center (4131 Unruh Ave., 19135)
Sunday, Aug. 21
- James Finnegan Playground (6801 Grovers Ave., 19142)
- Northern Liberties Recreation Center (321 Fairmount Ave., 19123)
Monday, Aug. 22
- Ford Recreation Center (609 Snyder Ave., 19148)
Tuesday, Aug. 23
- Marian Anderson Recreation Center (740 S. 17th St., 19146)
Wednesday, Aug. 24
- Pleasant Playground (6720 Boyer St., 19119)
Thursday, Aug. 25
- Mitchell Playground (3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114)
Friday, Aug. 26
- Kelly Pool (4231 Landsdowne Dr., 19131)
- Max Myers Playground (1601 Hellerman St., 19149)
Saturday, Aug. 27
- Hancock Playground (147 Master St., 19122)
- O’Connor Pool (2601 South St., 19146)
- Tustin Playground (5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151)
Sunday, Aug. 28
- Lederer Pool at Fishtown Playground (1219-25 E Montgomery Ave., 19125)
- Mander Playground (2140 N. 33rd St., 19121)
- Shepard Recreation Center (5700 Haverford Ave., 19131)
Monday, Aug. 29
- F.J. Myers Recreation Center (5800 Chester Ave., 19143)
- Simpson Recreation Center (1010 Arrott St., 19124)
Tuesday, Aug. 30
- Lonnie Young Recreation Center (1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138)
Tuesday, Sept. 6
- Penrose Playground (1101 W. Susquehanna Rd., 19122)
- Samuel Recreation Center (3539 Gaul St., 19134)
Wednesday, Sept. 7
- Francisville Playground (1737 Francis St., 19130)
For more information on your pool closing, the department said to speak with your local pool staff.