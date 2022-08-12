Summer isn't even over but a sure sign of summer is coming to an end.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation announced in a news release that they would begin closing pools this week. The free public pools began closing on Thursday, Aug. 11, and will continue to be drained on a rolling basis through Sept. 7.

Public pools had a hard time opening in 2022 due to a lifeguard shortage, some didn't open until the second week of July, while others never opened at all.

Still looking to cool off? The city's free splash pads and spraygrounds remain open through Labor Day.

Here is the list of when pools will be closing over the next several weeks:

Thursday, Aug. 11

Stinger Square (1400 S. 32nd St., 19146)

Friday, Aug. 12

Saturday, Aug. 13

Sunday, Aug. 14

Monday, Aug. 15

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Thursday, Aug. 18

Friday, Aug. 19

Saturday, Aug. 20

Sunday, Aug. 21

Monday, Aug. 22

Ford Recreation Center (609 Snyder Ave., 19148)

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Marian Anderson Recreation Center (740 S. 17th St., 19146)

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Pleasant Playground (6720 Boyer St., 19119)

Thursday, Aug. 25

Mitchell Playground (3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114)

Friday, Aug. 26

Saturday, Aug. 27

Sunday, Aug. 28

Monday, Aug. 29

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Lonnie Young Recreation Center (1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138)

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Francisville Playground (1737 Francis St., 19130)

For more information on your pool closing, the department said to speak with your local pool staff.