Philadelphia voters whose provisional ballots are under review will be able to meet with city leaders to get their votes to count.

The Return Board will be meeting on Friday, Nov. 15 at Noon to review provisional ballots for the 2024 general election.

Some ballots are being challenged by a political party or candidate while others are under a sufficiency review.

If your ballot is affected, you can go to 11311 Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia on Friday to provide testimony and make sure your vote is counted.

The City Commissioners have posted lists of voters whose provisional ballots were challenged or rejected. A hearing will be held on Friday at noon to review these provisional ballots and make final determinations. The full lists can be viewed at https://t.co/CszmP18bBy. — Seth Bluestein (@SethBluestein) November 13, 2024

To see if your provisional ballot is being challenged, click here to find your name.

To see if your provisional ballot is under a sufficiency review, click here to find your name.

For the voters who can't make it in person, you can send your testimony by email to phillyelection@phila.gov and use the subject line “Challenged Provisional Ballot” or “Provisional Ballot Review.” You must send this email by 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

If you have any other questions regarding your provisional ballot, please call the office at 215-686-VOTE (8683).