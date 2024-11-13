Pennsylvania

Automatic recount of Pa. votes to begin in race for Senate between Casey, McCormick

By Emily Rose Grassi

This combination of photos taken in Pennsylvania shows Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., left, at a campaign event, Sept. 13, 2024, in Wilkes-Barre, and David McCormick, the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, at a campaign event, April 25, 2024, in Harrisburg. (AP Photo)

The race for Senate between Bob Casey and Dave McCormick in the state of Pennsylvania has taken another turn.

With the unofficial results within half of a percentage between the two candidates, a recount of all Pennsylvania ballots has been triggered, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, Senator Bob Casey has 48.5% of the popular vote while Dave McCormick holds 48.93% of the vote.

The recount is expected to cost taxpayers over $1 million.

All of the counties in the state must finish their original counting of the ballots before starting the recount, officials said. The recount must begin in one week on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The recount must be finished by Nov. 26 and reported to the Secretary of the Commonwealth's office by Nov. 27.

The office said that the results of the recount will not be shared with the public until Nov. 27.

This automatic recount has been part of the state's law since 2004 and has been triggered four other times before in previous elections.

The previous recounts were:

  • 2022 primary: Mehmet Oz vs. Dave McCormick in Republican race for U.S. Senate that cost $1,052,609
  • 2021 general: Lori Dumas vs. Drew Crompton for Commonwealth Court that cost $1,117,180
  • 2011 primary: Kathryn Boockvar vs. Barbara Ernsberger in the Democratic race for Commonwealth Court that cost $525,006.70
  • 2009 general: Anne Lazarus vs. Robert Colville vs. Templeton Smith in Superior Court race that cost $541,698.56

