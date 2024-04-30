Philadelphia police to merge 6th and 9th districts

The Philadelphia Police Department will merge its 6th and 9th districts next month, officials announced Tuesday.

The merger goes into effect on May 1, 2024, at 12:01 a.m. The new and combined 9th District will remain stationed at the Philadelphia Public Services Building (PPSB) on 400 North Broad Street.

A police spokesperson said the merger will unite the “capabilities and resources of both districts, allowing for a more responsive approach to the needs of Center City.” The spokesperson also said the merger will allow more officers to patrol the streets and faster response times, more supervisors on the ground to guide and support officers, a “community beats” team that will increase staffing, an expanded 18-officer bike squad for “robust visibility,” more efficient deployment of resources and personnel and proactive policing in areas with high crime.

“This merger is not simply a change in structure, it’s a commitment to a safer Center City,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said. “We are confident that the combined strengths of the 6th and 9th Districts will lead to a new era of exceptional service for our community.”