Officials sound alert after measles exposures in Philly, Montco

Residents of Philadelphia and Montgomery County may have recently been exposed to the measles virus, officials say.

And now, health officials in both Philly and Montgomery County are telling residents to make sure they are vaccinated from the virus and, if not, officials are letting people know how to get the vaccine.

According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, on Monday, they were reported one confirmed case of measles that may have been exposed to those in Philadelphia and in Meadowbrook, in Montgomery County.

Officials said the exposures are believed to have happened throughout last week:

A CVS Pharmacy located at 10901C Bustleton Ave, in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holy Redeemer Hospital Emergency Department, located at 1648 Huntingdon Pike, at the Strauss Emergency Pavilion in Meadowbrook from Thursday, May 16 until Friday, May 17, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Holy Redeemer Hospital Medical-Surgical Unit, 1648 Huntingdon Pike at the Strauss Emergency Pavilion, in Meadowbrook from Thursday, May 16 until Friday, May 17, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles,” said Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen, in a statement. “We encourage people who were possibly exposed to take action if they are not protected against measles. Many countries, including travel destinations, are experiencing measles outbreaks, so the potential for travel-related measles cases and subsequent outbreaks in the United States has increased. We strongly encourage parents to follow the CDC’s immunization schedule and get their children fully vaccinated as soon as they are able.”

Officials note that measles is a highly contagious virus that can lead to serious complications. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes, health officials said.

About 90% of people who have close contact with an infected person will get measles if they are not immune, officials warned.



Any residents who are not immune and may have been exposed, officials said that if you develop any symptoms through June 7, 2024 that appear like measles, contact your doctor immediately.

The early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy, red eyes, followed by rash, officials said.

If you have been exposed to measles, you should also notify your local health department (Philadelphia: 215-685-6740, Montgomery County: 610.278.5117) or the state health department at 877-724-3258 for residents of other counties in Pennsylvania if you develop measles symptoms.

For more information about measles, visit the CDC’s webpage on measles.

Those in Montgomery County, who are uninsured or underinsured or have not previously received an MMR vaccine and fear they may have been exposed to an individual with a confirmed case of measles, can call the Montgomery County Office of Public Health Clinics in Norristown at 610.278.5145 or in Pottstown at 610.970.5040 to get an MMR vaccine at no cost regardless of their health insurance status.