Philadelphia Police Search for Missing Boy and His Father

By David Chang

Philadelphia Police are searching for a missing boy and his father after he failed to return the child to his mother nearly two weeks ago, investigators said.

Naseer Humphrey, 6, and his father, 40-year-old Abdul Humphrey, were last seen leaving the 35th District Headquarters on Broad Street and Champlost Avenue back on February 11 around 6 p.m. Neither the boy nor his father have been seen since then. Police said there was a custody order for Abdul Humphrey to return Naseer to his mother on February 13. There is currently an active warrant issued by Family Court for Abdul Humphrey. 

Naseer Humphrey

Naseer Humphrey is a light skinned Black male standing 4-feet and weighing 73 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket with fur on the hood, blue sweatpants and black New Balance sneakers. 

Police have not released a picture or description of Abdul Humphrey. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the boy or his father, call Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353/54 or call 911.

