Philadelphia Police Search for Missing Boy and His Father

Philadelphia Police are searching for a missing boy and his father after he failed to return the child to his mother nearly two weeks ago, investigators said.

Naseer Humphrey, 6, and his father, 40-year-old Abdul Humphrey, were last seen leaving the 35th District Headquarters on Broad Street and Champlost Avenue back on February 11 around 6 p.m. Neither the boy nor his father have been seen since then. Police said there was a custody order for Abdul Humphrey to return Naseer to his mother on February 13. There is currently an active warrant issued by Family Court for Abdul Humphrey.

Naseer Humphrey is a light skinned Black male standing 4-feet and weighing 73 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket with fur on the hood, blue sweatpants and black New Balance sneakers.

Police have not released a picture or description of Abdul Humphrey.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the boy or his father, call Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353/54 or call 911.