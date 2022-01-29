AMBER ALERT Issued for Missing Baby in Stolen Car in Philadelphia

An AMBER ALERT was issued for a baby who was inside a car that was stolen in Philadelphia Saturday night.

Police said a woman left her neon blue 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage running with the keys inside while going into a store on the 2400 block of North 33rd Street around 7 p.m. Saturday. Her 1-year-old child and 4-year-old child were both inside the vehicle when an unidentified suspect went inside the car and drove off.

The woman called police. Responding officers then found the 4-year-old child walking barefoot in the snow five to ten minutes later on the 3300 block of West Huntingdon Street a few blocks away. The child was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for observation but was not injured. He was reunited with his mother.

Both the 1-year-old child and the car are still missing however.

STATEWIDE: Amber Alert. Philadelphia PD is searching for Miles McKeown, 1. Call 911 is seen. pic.twitter.com/LCN4qUjTej — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 30, 2022

The baby is a 1-year-old Black male who was wearing yellow pajamas and covered in a blue blanket while sitting in a car seat in back of the vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a neon blue 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage with a Pennsylvania tag of KZB8196. It also has damage to one of the tail lights.

Philadelphia Police issued an AMBER ALERT and are searching for the child and vehicle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the baby or car, call 911 or Philadelphia Police immediately.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.