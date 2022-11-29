Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Search for Missing Baby Boy and Father

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kayden Sinick or Jaquann Sharif Waugh, please call 911 or the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3353.

By David Chang

Philadelphia Police are searching for a baby boy and his father after they went missing over the weekend. 

Kayden Sinick, a 4-month-old boy, was last seen with his father 29-year-old Jaquann Sharif Waugh on Nov. 26 in the area of Walnut Lane and Germantown Avenue. 

Police believe Kayden may be at special risk of harm or injury. 

Kayden Sinick
Waugh is described as a black male standing 5-foot-8 with black hair and hazel eyes. Kayden is described as a 4-month-old biracial child who is 2-feet-long and weighs 13 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Jaquann Sharif Waugh

Waugh was last seen driving a 2018 green Dodge Charger with the Pennsylvania registration MBB7623. 

Police have not yet revealed if Waugh is related to Kayden. If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call 911 or the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3353.

