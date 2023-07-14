Philadelphia police officer died from medical emergency, police say

A Philadelphia police officer died from a medical emergency in South Philadelphia Friday evening.

Shortly before 9 p.m. witnesses saw a female officer unresponsive. The police officer was assigned to an overtime assignment on the 1800 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard, the TJ Maxx and Homegoods parking lot, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

911 was called and officers who responded to the scene attempted CPR and the officer was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At this time officials do not have any additional information as to what happened or why.

Outlaw shared that the officer has been on the police force for at least 24 years.

“I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about her dedication and her commitment to the police department over the years,” Outlaw said.

This is a breaking news story, it will be updated as information becomes available.