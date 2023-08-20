Philadelphia Orchestra musicians authorize strike

Musicians with the Philadelphia Orchestra have authorized a strike, if ongoing negotiations with management -- the Philadelphia Orchestra Kimmel Center, Inc. -- for a new collective bargaining agreement break down.

Organizers with the musicians' union said, in a statement that ninety-five percent of participating musicians voted in favor of authorizing the strike.

On Saturday evening, union officials said that members called the vote, claiming that management has "failed to address the musicians’ common sense proposals to secure comparable compensation with their peer musicians in other premier American orchestras, improvements in retirement benefits, fair pay for freelance musicians who play in the Orchestra on an as-needed basis, improved leave, librarian and scheduling protections, and the filling of 15 vacant positions in the Orchestra."

The collective bargaining agreement expires on Sept. 10.

“The musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra have declared that enough is enough. The POKC can no longer refuse to prioritize the musicians that make Philadelphia’s orchestra the best in the world. The Union has proposed a fair and equitable contract that ensures economic dignity and respect for the Philadelphia Orchestra’s musicians and freelance musicians who help to maintain the Orchestra’s sound. But management has shown that musicians are a cost to be contained, rather than the most important asset of the Orchestra and the Kimmel Center. Our Union stands behind these courageous musicians. If the musicians do in fact go on strike, I know Philadelphia will, too," Ellen Trainer, President of the Philadelphia Musicians’ Union Local 77 said in a statement.

Officials with the union noted however that a strike has not yet been officially called. Instead, this vote, they said, would enable a strike if the contract expires and an agreement is not reached.

IN a statement, union officials cited economics as a main cause for concern in the ongoing negations. According to the union, the Philadelphia Orchestra’s musicians "make less in compensation, and have weaker retirement benefits, than musicians in every other premier American orchestra."

“I am extraordinarily proud of my Philadelphia Orchestra musician colleagues for standing together. I came to this world-class city because of its world-class orchestra. Historically, Philadelphia’s musicians were some of the most generously compensated and supported in the nation, in light of the Orchestra’s sterling reputation," said William Polk, Philadelphia Orchestra violinist and member of the Union’s negotiating committee, in a statement. "This is our business model, to attract and retain the best of the best. But over time, I have watched us veer onto an artistically unsustainable path. Our salaries and our retirement benefits have been decimated, while vacancies have long gone unfilled. Authorizing a strike is an important next step to show the Orchestra’s management, and our great city, that the Philadelphia Orchestra Musicians stand together. We will not allow this miraculous ensemble to be downgraded into something merely ordinary.”

The Philadelphia Orchestra Kimmel Center Inc. did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday.