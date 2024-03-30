New Jersey

3 Philly men plead guilty to robbing UPS warehouses, stealing $1.6 million in merchandise

The robberies all happened between January 2021 and April 2023 in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Rhode Island

By Emily Rose Grassi

ups generic
Getty Images

Three men pleaded guilty to robbing several United Parcel Service (UPS) warehouses throughout the United States over the span of a year and a half, officials announced.

The three men from Philadelphia, Sekou Fofanah, 20, Shamaire Brown, 19, and Quamaire Brown, 19, admitted in federal court to stealing over $1.6 million worth of merchandise from about 55 warehouses, according to officials. The robberies happened from January 2021 to April of 2023.

Court documents explain that the three men worked with a fourth person, Aboudramane Karamoko, and others to rob UPS warehouses in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Rhode Island.

The men were able to break into the warehouses by breaking a window at the loading bay door or by prying open the door, officials explained. After getting inside, they took packages that had shown “lithium-ion battery” warnings.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

These packages had electronic devices of high value, including things like cell phones, officials said.

Each of the three men is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit cargo theft which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison as well as a hefty fine, according to court documents.

The charges against the fourth person, Karamoko are still pending, officials said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Clear the Shelters 11 hours ago

Clear the Shelters: Meet Mama

Philadelphia 5 hours ago

1 dead, 2 injured in separate shootings in Philadelphia Saturday morning, police say

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPhiladelphiaCrime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us