Three men pleaded guilty to robbing several United Parcel Service (UPS) warehouses throughout the United States over the span of a year and a half, officials announced.

The three men from Philadelphia, Sekou Fofanah, 20, Shamaire Brown, 19, and Quamaire Brown, 19, admitted in federal court to stealing over $1.6 million worth of merchandise from about 55 warehouses, according to officials. The robberies happened from January 2021 to April of 2023.

Court documents explain that the three men worked with a fourth person, Aboudramane Karamoko, and others to rob UPS warehouses in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Rhode Island.

The men were able to break into the warehouses by breaking a window at the loading bay door or by prying open the door, officials explained. After getting inside, they took packages that had shown “lithium-ion battery” warnings.

These packages had electronic devices of high value, including things like cell phones, officials said.

Each of the three men is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit cargo theft which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison as well as a hefty fine, according to court documents.

The charges against the fourth person, Karamoko are still pending, officials said.