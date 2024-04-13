Philadelphia

Ghost bike memorial in Philly's FDR Park honors bicyclist killed by attempted hit-and-run driver

Mario D'Adamo III Esq. was killed on his bicycle after being hit by a driver who tried to flee the scene in FDR Park on August 3, 2023

By Emily Rose Grassi

Flyer reads "Remembering Mario D'Adamo Esq." with a white bicycle on a blue background
Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia

The loved ones of a man who was killed by an attempted hit-and-run driver are gathering on Saturday afternoon to honor his life and place a ghost bike in his honor.

On what would have been his 38th birthday, family and friends of Mario D'Adamo III Esq. are placing the bicycle memorial at FDR Park where he was killed on August 3, 2023.

D'Adamo was riding in the bike lane when a driver hit him with their car. The driver allegedly tried to flee the scene, but crashed into a tree.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

D'Adamo's family say the Saint Joseph's Prep graduate grew up going to FDR Park frequently to play baseball, ride his bike and run.

Saturday's event will bring members of Families for Safe Streets of Greater Philadelphia, the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, and Friends of FDR Park and D'Adamo's loved ones.

This comes one month after Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signed an executive order recommitting Philadelphia to the goal of reaching zero traffic deaths at a reception on the eve of Vision Zero PHL 2024, the program’s annual conference.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

news 16 hours ago

World's oldest conjoined twins, Lori and George Schappell, die at age 62

Philadelphia 16 hours ago

Shootings in Philadelphia on Friday evening leave 3 dead, 3 hurt, police say

“Every Philadelphian deserves to be able to navigate the city - whether that be by foot, public transit, bicycle, or personal vehicle - and get home safely,” said Mayor Parker. “We are making a commitment to all Philadelphians that this administration will improve road safety and save lives from being lost to senseless traffic violence.”

The mayor’s goal is to focus on strategies that will eliminate fatal crashes as quickly as possible, in support of the Regional Vision Zero by 2050 goal.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiafdr park
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us