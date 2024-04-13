Ghost bike memorial in Philly's FDR Park honors bicyclist killed by attempted hit-and-run driver

The loved ones of a man who was killed by an attempted hit-and-run driver are gathering on Saturday afternoon to honor his life and place a ghost bike in his honor.

On what would have been his 38th birthday, family and friends of Mario D'Adamo III Esq. are placing the bicycle memorial at FDR Park where he was killed on August 3, 2023.

D'Adamo was riding in the bike lane when a driver hit him with their car. The driver allegedly tried to flee the scene, but crashed into a tree.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

D'Adamo's family say the Saint Joseph's Prep graduate grew up going to FDR Park frequently to play baseball, ride his bike and run.

Saturday's event will bring members of Families for Safe Streets of Greater Philadelphia, the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, and Friends of FDR Park and D'Adamo's loved ones.

This comes one month after Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signed an executive order recommitting Philadelphia to the goal of reaching zero traffic deaths at a reception on the eve of Vision Zero PHL 2024, the program’s annual conference.

“Every Philadelphian deserves to be able to navigate the city - whether that be by foot, public transit, bicycle, or personal vehicle - and get home safely,” said Mayor Parker. “We are making a commitment to all Philadelphians that this administration will improve road safety and save lives from being lost to senseless traffic violence.”

The mayor’s goal is to focus on strategies that will eliminate fatal crashes as quickly as possible, in support of the Regional Vision Zero by 2050 goal.