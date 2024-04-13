Philadelphia

Man fights for his life after being shot in East Oak Lane on Friday night, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Bullet holes in a van windshiled, the scene of a shooting in East Oak Lane, police officers investigating the inside of a van
NBC10 Philadelphia

A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was shot on Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the 7100 block of Old York Road in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, according to police.

The man is in his early thirties and was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

A news crew for NBC10 was at the scene on Friday night where a white utility-type van was in the blocked-off roadway as officials investigated.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The windshield of the van was shattered with what appeared to be several holes on the driver's side.

A gray Dodge sedan was also in the roadway and didn't appear to have any damage.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made yet, officials explained. The Shooting Investigation Group with the Philadelphia Police Department is currently handling the case.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 76ers 9 mins ago

Philadelphia Sixers color announcer Alaa Abdelnaby shares his inspiring story

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Baby boy stabbed in Rittenhouse Square on Saturday afternoon, according to police

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us