A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was shot on Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the 7100 block of Old York Road in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, according to police.

The man is in his early thirties and was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

A news crew for NBC10 was at the scene on Friday night where a white utility-type van was in the blocked-off roadway as officials investigated.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The windshield of the van was shattered with what appeared to be several holes on the driver's side.

A gray Dodge sedan was also in the roadway and didn't appear to have any damage.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made yet, officials explained. The Shooting Investigation Group with the Philadelphia Police Department is currently handling the case.