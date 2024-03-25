Officials with the School District of Philadelphia and the city's police department have announced a program aimed at helping law enforcement officials and school personnel provide support for students who are exposed to trauma and violence.

The program will be undertaken through a $1 million grant from the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Through the use of this grant, officials said the federal Handle With Care program will "develop and implement comprehensive training for 300 law enforcement and 100 school personnel to increase knowledge and awareness of student exposure to trauma and violence."

The program also aims to enhance communication between schools and police.

According to city data, already this year, 27 children have been shot in Philadelphia -- five of them fatally.

On March 6, eight teens were shot at a bus stop in Northeast Philly in an incident that may be connected to a shooting a few days earlier in which a 17-year-old was shot and killed.

During Monday's announcement, Philadelphia School District spokesperson Monique Braxton spoke about the impact violence can have on students.

“Trauma can have a significant impact on students’ ability to learn and build positive relationships. So we’re eager for this partnership to bring enhanced collaboration, trauma-enforced engagement and heightened staff sensitivity," Braxton said. 'We cannot accelerate Philadelphia without caring for the whole child. And that means providing vital services and support for when they experience an incident outside of school.”

The program's announcement took place at the Philadelphia Military Academy in North Philadelphia, an area -- which Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel noted -- has seen some of the highest levels of violence in the city in recent years.

"In 2021 alone, there were 70 individuals killed and almost 300 individuals shot in a 4.3 square mile area where many of our schools, I believe we have 15 schools here," Bethel said. "So I want all of you to imagine the level of violence that our kids were exposed to on a daily basis.”

During the press conference, Cadet Colonel Kaheem Bailey Taylor, also spoke. The Junior ROTC was awarded with the medal of heroism last year after he ran towards danger and used First Aid to save the life of a victim who had been shot in a shooting at his cousin's birthday party. Taylor discussed the traumatic impact the shooting had on him and how he dealt with it.

"I made myself talk," he said. "I went to the people I knew had my back and had my best interest."

The program is scheduled to begin this summer and will go into the fall semester with 15 schools in the 22nd Police District participating. Officials hope the program will eventually expand to the entire school district.

The program will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, officials said. While officials said other cities and counties have similar programs, Philly's program will be the first in the country to be within the school district, allowing access to student data.

"I think it'll be very useful because a lot of kids often aren't seen as trauma victims," Philadelphia Military Academy Command Sergeant Major Nadia Porter said. "They're seen as problem starters. If we try to get down to the root of the problem, we can better accommodate their needs."

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.