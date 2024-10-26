Shooting in Philadelphia alleyway leaves 18-year-old injured; 3 suspects wanted

Philadelphia police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in the stomach in an alleyway Saturday morning.

According to police, around 12:25 a.m. on Oct. 26, officers responded to the 1400 block of Benner St. after receiving a report of a "person with a gun."

Police said officers at the scene had learned that an 18-year-old male had been shot in the stomach in the alleyway, and his mother drove him to the hospital. He was later stabilized and transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

Investigators learned that three male suspects approached the rear door of the victim's residence. One suspect forced entry by kicking the rear door, and as two of the suspects began to enter, they stepped back into the alleyway.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said the victim, returning through the alley toward his residence, encountered the two suspects when one of them fired, striking him.

The two suspects fled westbound through the alleyway, with the third male exiting the property and following in the same direction, according to police.

Police said the incident is currently being investigated as a possible "interrupted burglary."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips can remain anonymous.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.