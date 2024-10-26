A man is dead after being shot at an AutoZone store on Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the AutoZone located on the 5600 block of Vine Street on Friday, Oct. 25, police said.

A man in his early thirties was shot one time to the chest, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital by police where he later died from his injury.

No weapons were recovered and no one has been arrested yet.

If you have any information, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

You can also call or text the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).