A Philadelphia police officer is okay after another officer's gun discharged and hit him in the leg, a spokesperson said.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, an off-duty police officer's personal gun "accidentally discharged" inside the locker room of the 25th District offices in North Philadelphia, police said.

When the gun went off, it struck the other officer in the left leg, according to police.

The hurt officer was taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition, officials said.

Officials are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.