North Philadelphia

Man Struck and Killed by Wrong-way Driver Who Fled the Scene

A driver traveling the wrong way struck and killed a man in North Philadelphia and then fled the scene.

By David Chang

A driver traveling the wrong way struck and killed a man in North Philadelphia and then fled the scene.

Police said the 27-year-old man was on 8th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue Monday night when he was struck and killed by a dark-colored Hyundai.

Responding police officers later found the striking vehicle about two blocks away on 8th and Berks streets but the driver was gone.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Walt Whitman Bridge 5 hours ago

Truck Fire Causes Traffic Nightmare on Walt Whitman Bridge

SEPTA 5 hours ago

SEPTA Riders Have More Trains to Choose From

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim but said he had a Temple University ID.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphiahit-and-run
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us