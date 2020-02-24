A driver traveling the wrong way struck and killed a man in North Philadelphia and then fled the scene.

Police said the 27-year-old man was on 8th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue Monday night when he was struck and killed by a dark-colored Hyundai.

Responding police officers later found the striking vehicle about two blocks away on 8th and Berks streets but the driver was gone.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim but said he had a Temple University ID.

