Person rescued after being pulled from mobile home fire in Georgetown, Del.

Fire officials in Delaware are investigating a fire that left two people injured -- including one who needed to be rescued after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to the state's fire marshal, firefighters responded to a burning mobile home on Georgetown, Del. at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, to find smoke pouring from the structure.

When the crews arrived, officials said, they encountered a victim that had been pulled from the burning structure and had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The individual -- who officials did not provide identifying information on -- was successfully resuscitated and transported to a nearby hospital where they were listed in "serious condition," the fire marshal's office said.

Another person was also injured in the fire and, officials said, they had been treated and released from the hospital.

According to investigators, the damage caused by the fire was estimated to be about $25,000 and they are still working to determine the cause of the incident.