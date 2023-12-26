West Chester

Person killed in West Chester house fire

A resident who was removed from a house fire in West Chester on Tuesday morning has died, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Getty Images

A person who was pulled from a burning home in West Chester on Tuesday morning has died, officials said.

On Tuesday, fire crews responded to a fire at a home along the 50 block of Patton Alley, at about 5:42 a.m., to find heavy flames at the building.

According to fire officials, a person -- who they have not yet provided identifying information on -- was pulled from the burning structure and was taken to a nearby hospital.

However, as of about 8:15 a.m., officials said that the person who was pulled from the fire had died.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said the fire was placed under control by about 7:30 a.m.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia Dec 22

Looking back at 2023 in Philly: From ‘getting s*** done' to sports letdowns to historic new mayor

South Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Suspected assailant killed in South Philly shooting

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

West Chester
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us