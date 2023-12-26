Person killed in West Chester house fire

A person who was pulled from a burning home in West Chester on Tuesday morning has died, officials said.

On Tuesday, fire crews responded to a fire at a home along the 50 block of Patton Alley, at about 5:42 a.m., to find heavy flames at the building.

According to fire officials, a person -- who they have not yet provided identifying information on -- was pulled from the burning structure and was taken to a nearby hospital.

However, as of about 8:15 a.m., officials said that the person who was pulled from the fire had died.

Officials said the fire was placed under control by about 7:30 a.m.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.