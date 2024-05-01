A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after officials said she stole $1.5 million of Hurricane Ida disaster benefits from FEMA.

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Jasmine Williams, 33, of Montgomery County was arrested Tuesday after being charged by indictment with one count of fraud related to a major disaster declaration, 24 counts of wire fraud, and seven counts of mail fraud related to a scheme to defraud the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

In September 2021, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for much of the eastern part of Pennsylvania after the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck. This declaration allowed FEMA to provide financial assistance to residents whose homes and properties were damaged.

The indictment alleges that Williams used social media to recruit others, advertising that she could assist them in applying for FEMA benefits.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said Williams then submitted fraudulent documents to FEMA on behalf of dozens of others, including fraudulent leases, letters from landlords, utility bills, earning statements and home repair estimates.

In exchange, officials said Williams collected half of the payout for herself.

FEMA ended up paying over $1.5 million in assistance based on false representation made by Williams, officials said.

If convicted, officials said Williams faces a maximum possible sentence of 960 years of imprisonment.