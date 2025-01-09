New real-time bus tracker available in Pennsylvania

A new real-time tracker is now available for anyone using public transit in the state of Pennsylvania, according to officials with PennDOT.

The Fixed Route Intelligent Transportation System (FRITS) is a first of its kind in the United States and is connected to 33 of Pennsylvania's transit agencies.

The new FRITS system allows riders to track where their bus is and to plan out their trip if they are using multiple agencies throughout their journey, PennDOT explained.

The service is available through the "myStop" app on smartphones. Riders can also use Google Maps now to plan their trips.

This new system creates a statewide reporting database that will let the transit agencies track the location of their vehicles as well as count the amount of passengers. .

All transit agencies in Pennsylvania are now using FRITS except for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority (SEPTA) and Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT), according to PennDOT. SEPTA and PRT are not included because they each have their own real-time tracking services.