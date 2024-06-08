Pennsauken Township

Pennsauken's summer kick-off ended early due to ‘safety of our residents,' officials say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Imagen de archivo

Pennsauken’s Office of Emergency Management and the township’s administration made the decision to end their summer kick-off celebration early citing safety of the residents and overall community as the reason Saturday night.

“On the advice of Pennsauken’s Office of Emergency Management and our first responders, Township Administration has made the decision to end this year’s Summer Kick Off, early. We apologize for the inconvenience, but the safety of our residents and the overall community comes first. We appreciate your understanding in this matter,” Pennsauken officials said on Facebook.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

On Saturday, Pennsauken held an unofficial start to the summer at the Pennsauken Community Recreation Complex, located at Westfield and Bethel avenues.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials have not said what exactly caused the event to be ended early.

The event was set to be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. but Camden County officials said it was brought under control by the Pennsauken Police Department around 9:45 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Pennsauken Township
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us