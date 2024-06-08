Pennsauken's summer kick-off ended early due to ‘safety of our residents,' officials say

Pennsauken’s Office of Emergency Management and the township’s administration made the decision to end their summer kick-off celebration early citing safety of the residents and overall community as the reason Saturday night.

“On the advice of Pennsauken’s Office of Emergency Management and our first responders, Township Administration has made the decision to end this year’s Summer Kick Off, early. We apologize for the inconvenience, but the safety of our residents and the overall community comes first. We appreciate your understanding in this matter,” Pennsauken officials said on Facebook.

On Saturday, Pennsauken held an unofficial start to the summer at the Pennsauken Community Recreation Complex, located at Westfield and Bethel avenues.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials have not said what exactly caused the event to be ended early.

The event was set to be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. but Camden County officials said it was brought under control by the Pennsauken Police Department around 9:45 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.