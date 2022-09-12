PennDOT Releasing Newly Designed ID Cards

Changes to licenses and ID cards in Pennsylvania are coming soon.

Updated designs and enhanced the security features for driver's licenses and identification cards will be available to the public soon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the driver license and identification card issuance process,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.

The new cards will have a guilloche security design, which embeds customized security patterning into the ID, and uses software developed for high security documents as well as technology that allows viewing the photo easier at every angle, PennDOT said in a statement Monday.

The IDs are being piloted at the DMV in Enola, Cumberland County -- outside of Harrisburg -- while the rest of the state will begin receiving them by mid-November, PennDOT said. The new products will be phased in during renewal cycles and will replace existing products.

These IDs do not count as a REAL ID, but will use the same technology. REAL ID is optional in Pennsylvania, but beginning May 3, 2023, you will need a REAL ID or a form of federally accepted ID to fly domestic commercially or enter federal buildings and military installations.

For more information on the changes, visit PennDOT's site.