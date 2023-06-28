Penn Medicine intends to buy shuttered Brandywine Hospital

After being shuttered for 18 months, Chester County's Brandywine Hospital potentially has a new buyer in Penn Medicine.

On Tuesday, P. Sue Perrotty, the president and CEO of Tower Health - who owns the hospital in Coatesville and closed it after calling off a prior sale -- told employees, in an email, that the company has signed a letter of intent to sell Brandywine Hospital's facilities and campus to Penn Medicine.

"We expect the transaction will be completed by the end of 2023," she wrote, in an email. "I want to thank the team of Tower Health employees who have maintained and secured the Brandywine Hospital facilities during the last 18 months. This is a positive outcome."

Last year, Tower Health terminated a deal that would have seen Brandywine Hospital -- along with the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove -- sold to Canyon Atlantic Partners.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

With new hope of a future for the former Brandywine Hospital facility, the Chester County Commissioners said the move was a "cause to celebrate."

“We are pleased that Tower Health has agreed to sell the former Brandywine Hospital to Penn Medicine. Penn Medicine already provides top hospital and healthcare services in Chester County, and the expansion of that investment to the Coatesville and surrounding area is tremendous news – and certainly cause to celebrate!" the board of commissioners said in a statement. "As Penn Medicine completes their due diligence, we will support their efforts in reimagining healthcare access to everyone in Western Chester County."

Just what Penn Medicine might have planned for the future at the Brandywine Hospital facility is, as yet, unclear.

NBC10 has reached out to Penn Medicine, but as of Wednesday morning, the organization has not returned requests for comment.