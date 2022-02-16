Chester County

Canyon Atlantic Has ‘Ambitious Plan' for 2 Chester Co. Hospitals

"I can tell you Canyon Atlantic and the leadership there will try their very best to make these hospitals function in a way we can all be proud of," said Benjamin A. Post, an attorney representing the firm

By John George | Philadelphia Business Journal

Representatives of Canyon Atlantic Partners said Tuesday the hospital turnaround company is pushing forward, despite the challenges ahead, to complete its deal to buy and reopen two shuttered medical centers in Chester County, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

The comments come a day after a court ruling reinstated the firm's agreement to buy Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals from financially struggling Tower Health.

"I can tell you Canyon Atlantic and the leadership there will try their very best to make these hospitals function in a way we can all be proud of," said Benjamin A. Post, an attorney representing the Texas-based firm, during a press conference.

Post said Canyon Atlantic wants to go beyond offering standard health care services at the two medical centers.

