Penn Medicine closes urgent care on South Broad Street, plans to offer care services

The Penn Urgent Care South Philadelphia closed due to more patients increasingly using telemedicine options, a Penn Medicine spokesperson stated.

The urgent care that was located at 1930 S Broad Street closed on June 30. However, Penn plans to continue occupying the space and is planning to open it back up to offer care services they say are “more aligned with patient needs.”

“This step came as we evaluated patient preference and utilization patterns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including increased use of the telemedicine options for issues which are often addressed in urgent care settings,” a Penn Medicine spokesperson said.

They also shared that several urgent care clinics continue to operate in the Lancaster area.

Penn assured that its other facilities are open to patients such as its emergency departments at Pennsylvania Hospital, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.