Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle in South Philadelphia

A person has died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning in South Philadelphia.

According to police, just before 6 a.m., an incident was reported near 15 E. Oregon Street, where an individual was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

Law enforcement officials have not yet provided further details, but, the incident is currently under investigation.

