Share the joy of your pet with the Wheaton Arts and Cutural Center. On Sunday, April 1st The Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center has partnered with the Cumberland County SPCA to celebrate dogs and the happiness they bring people every day. The "Paws for Art" is a free event with dog-themed activities, costume contests, dog parade and much more. This fun-filled day starts at 10 a.m. to 5p.m. all you have to do is donate a can of dog food and you’re registered.

For more information visit the Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center and "Paws for Art".