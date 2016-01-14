Pastor Accused of Raping, Impregnating Teen Skips Flight: Police

A Chester County, Pennsylvania, pastor wanted on charges he raped and impregnated a teen girl skipped his flight home from Ecuador but is still expected to surrender to police this weekend, according to police.

Jacob Malone, who lived in Exton, has been in Ecuador as allegations have come to light that he raped a girl while working at Calvary Fellowship Church in Downingtown, said police.

"What he did is horrible," said pastor Bill Bateman. "We're hurting over it, the church is hurting over it, we're hurting for his wife and kids, and, of course, the young lady."

Malone, 33, was scheduled to board a plane in Ecuador Thursday but he rescheduled for a weekend flight, said police.

Malone worked at Calvary Fellowship for about 18 months before he resigned in November, Bateman said. The teen later went to church leaders alleging that Malone had impregnated her, said Bateman.

The church made sure the teen -- who Malone first befriended out of state when the girl was just 12 or 13 years old -- was cared for and had a place to stay, said Bateman.

Malone, a married father, was charged last week with rape, institutional sexual assault and other crimes for incidents that allegedly began in September 2014, when the girl was still 17.

During the police investigation a second allegation that Malone had an in appropriate relationship with another female in Arizona came to light where the victim said Malone made her feel uncomfortable with hugs, kisses, touching and talking about sex jokes and sex toys.

"Just with his power -- that he did it once -- you have to wonder if he did it before," said West Whiteland Detective Scott Pezick.

Malone's family has already moved out of their Chester County home.