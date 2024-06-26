Pa. state trooper hurt in crash on I-76

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper suffered "moderate injuries" when their vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer on I-76 in Philadelphia early Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, at about 3:53 a.m. on Wednesday, a trooper was "conducting stationary work zone enforcement," in the area of mile marker 340.5 on I-76 in West Philadelphia when his vehicle was read ended by a tractor trailer.

Officials said the trooper was in his vehicle at the time and his marker police cruiser had his emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation after suffering moderate injuries, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.