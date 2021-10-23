Pa. Cities Among Top 30 Best Places to Retire in 2021

Seven Pennsylvania metropolitan areas were able to jump spots in the 2021 best places to celebrate retirement, according to new U.S. News and World Report rankings.

In this year's ranking, Lancaster was able to rank No.5, while Allentown jumped 29 spots this year, landing No.11. Harrisburg and Reading also ranked No. 13 and No. 15 respectively.

The other Keystone State cities ranked were Pittsburgh, No. 29, Scranton, No. 21, Philadelphia, No. 19, and York, No. 17.

According to U.S. News, Lancaster "offers a balance between natural and commercial spaces that residents appreciate and expansive farms that rub elbows with manicured suburbs".

Similarly, the report points out that Allentown, which is Pennsylvania's third-largest metro, offers a "vast collection of historic homes and buildings," that architects have been able to modernize and convert them into apartments and lofts.

The report also states that several of Pennsylvania's cities climbed in the rankings this year, partly due to the accessibility of high-quality health-care facilities.

“The cost of a potential retirement spot is a top concern for many retirees, but they are also looking for a high quality of life,” explained Emily Brandon, U.S. News’ senior retirement editor.

To rank each of the 150 ranked metro areas, U.S. News looked at housing affordability, happiness of its residents, health care, employment, and taxes to come up with its rankings in 2021 and 2022.

It also used data from sources such as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Census Bureau and the Tax Foundation.

Here are the top 10 places for retirees, according to U.S. News & World Report 2021 rankings:

1. Sarasota, Florida

Metro population: 803,709

Median home price: $387,630

Median monthly rent: $1,209

Unemployment rate: 6.8%

2. Naples, Florida

Metro population: 371,453

Median home price: $345,000

Median monthly rent: $1,317

Unemployment rate: 7%

3. Daytona Beach, Florida

Metro population: 646,288

Median home price: $278,897

Median monthly rent: $1,076

Unemployment rate: 7.7%

4. Melbourne, Florida

Metro population: 585,507

Median home price: $217,400

Median monthly rent: $1,068

Unemployment rate: 6.7%

5. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Metro population: 540,999

Median home price: $226,550

Median monthly rent: $1,009

Unemployment rate: 7.5%

6. Tampa, Florida

Metro population: 3,097,859

Median home price: $301,963

Median monthly rent: $1,115

Unemployment rate: 7.2%

7. Fort Myers, Florida

Metro population: 737,468

Median home price: $277,900

Median monthly rent: $1,154

Unemployment rate: 7.4%

8. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Metro population: 472,012

Median home price: $233,133

Median monthly rent: $1,162

Unemployment rate: 7.3%

9. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Metro population: 367,000

Median home price: $270,567

Median monthly rent: $1,114

Unemployment rate: 6.5%

10. Pensacola, Florida

Metro population: 488,246

Median home price: $200,800

Median monthly rent: $1,015

Unemployment rate: 6.2%

Click here to see the whole list.