Overturned truck causes traffic delays along I-495 in Delaware

DelDOT officials said speed limits along I-495 have been reduced to 55 miles per hour due to inclement weather

By Cherise Lynch

Officials said I-495 southbound in New Castle County, Delaware is closed at Exit 5 after an 18-wheeler overturned early Friday morning.

NBC10 viewer photos show the truck lying on its side and emergency responders on the scene.

This incident has caused major traffic delays for those commuting in the area.

It's unclear at this time how the truck overturned, but there have been no reports of any injuries.

DelDOT officials said speed limits along I-495 have been reduced to 55 miles per hour due to inclement weather.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

