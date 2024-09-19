Bucks County

Overturned crane closes southbound lanes of Route 309 in Bucks Co.

An overturned crane along Route 309 in Telford has caused the southbound lanes of the roadway to be closed on Thursday morning

By NBC10 Staff

A crane overturned along Route 309 in Bucks County on Thursday morning.
Route 309 in Bucks County was closed to traffic headed southbound on Thursday morning as an overturned crane in Telford caused slowdowns for drivers.

According to police, a crane overturned along southbound Route 309, near the Telford exit, in Bucks County, at about 7:50 a.m. on Thursday.

The crash has caused traffic headed southbound along the roadway there to need to be rerouted.

The crash could be seen from the sky by SkyForce 10 on Thursday morning, showing that the crane seemingly took significant damage in a crash.

However, officials have not yet detailed what may have caused this crash and have not said if anyone was injured in this incident.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

