Overnight shootings leave 3 men injured in Philadelphia, police say

Three men were injured after two separate shootings that happened in Philadelphia Friday night into Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, around 10:32 p.m. Friday, Philadelphia Housing Authority Police responded to the 2300 block of Edgley Street after receiving reports of a person with a gun.

Police said officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to both thighs and an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the right foot, right hand, and buttocks.

Both men were transported to the hospital by police and placed in stable condition, according to police.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made in this incident, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police said the next incident happened Saturday at around 12:25 a.m. on the 2200 block of N. Gratz St.

Responding officers found a 36-year-old man inside a 2018 Volo with multiple gunshot wounds through his body, according to police.

Police said he was transported to the hospital by officers and placed in extremely critical condition.

Two male suspects are wanted in regarding this incident, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding these shootings to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).