One man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting at an apartment in Camden, New Jersey, police said.

Detectives with the Camden City Police Department are investigating after officers were called to the Northgate 1 apartment building in the early morning hours of Tuesday morning.

21-year-old Quashawn Smith of Camden and a 20-year-old from West Deptford were found in the lobby of the apartment with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Smith was pronounced dead after both victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (609) 969-9530, or the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-8573.

The investigation is ongoing.