One Dead After SUV Submerges in Neshaminy Creek

Rescue teams recovered a body from the Neshaminy Creek in lower Bucks County on Thursday morning after police say a Jeep went off the road and into the water.

Boats and dive teams were launched shortly before 9 a.m. after Bensalem police said they got a call for a vehicle in the creek near Totem Road.

Bristol Township police said the driver had been heading west from Croydon and hit two cars as he passed through an intersection.

Police said the Jeep then clipped the side of a home in Bensalem and likely entered the creek from a boat ramp behind the house. The SUV submerged and drifted under the Bristol Pike bridge.

Witnesses said they saw the SUV go into the water, but never saw anyone get out.

SkyForce10 over the scene showed dive teams searching in boats while emergency crews from Bucks and Philadelphia counties, as well as spectators, gathered on the shore.

A few hours later, the crews located the red Jeep under the water and pulled it out around noon. A lone occupant was found deceased inside, police said.

The Bucks County coroner was called to the scene. County coroner Meredith Buck said her office was attempting to locate next of kin.