One Dead After Shooting in City's Hartranft Neighborhood

Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday that left a man dead in the Hartranft section of the city.

According to investigators, at about 4:30 a.m., officers responded after receiving several calls about gunfire along the 2500 block of N. Franklin Street. Responding officers found a man -- who has not yet been identified -- slumped along the front stairs of a home along the block, police said.

According to investigators, he had been shot several times.

The man was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where, officers said, he was pronounced dead.

Officers on scene said this is an active investigation and police are working to determine the individual's identity or if he resided along that block.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.