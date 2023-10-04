Oh, deer! AAA warns drivers in Pa. to watch out for deer during mating season

It's that time of year, AAA is warning drivers in Pennsylvania to beware of the uptick in deer while driving on the roads.

October through December is deer-mating season and the animals are more active, which increases the chances they might dart out onto the road causing a costly and potentially deadly collision, according to AAA.

Between 2012 and 2021 almost 2,000 people were killed in crashes involving deer, including 114 people in Pennsylvania, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

AAA officials stated that Pennsylvania is one of the top three states for the number of deer collisions in the country.

For drivers to be safe, AAA is encouraging people to stay focused and look out for deer, especially during the morning and evening hours.

Across Pennsylvania, the average claim for an animal strike in 2022 was more than $5,000, which is up more than 50 percent in just five years, according to an Insurance Agency at AAA. The increase is due to new vehicle technology such as cameras and sensors that may be in the windshield, bumper or rearview mirrors.